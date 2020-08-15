Happy Independence Day: Shah Rukh Khan vows to stand by the values of ‘being a true Indian’ forever; See PHOTO
Shah Rukh Khan joined other Bollywood stars to celebrate and wish everyone on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. King Khan wished fans in his own unique way and promised to follow the values of being a true Indian all his life. Shah Rukh has been spending time at home with his family amid the COVID 19 crisis . He has done his bit to help the medical workers and doctors amid the global pandemic. From converting one of his office buildings into COVID 19 facility to donating PPE kits and more, Shah Rukh has done his bit to help everyone.
On Independence Day, Shah Rukh took to social media to wish his fans and express his love for his nation. The actor shared a creative image with the Indian National Flag and expressed that he will always stand by the values laid down by the colours of the flag. Along with this, he wished everyone on the occasion. In the photo, Shah Rukh is seen doing his signature pose with a sweet smile to win the hearts of his fans.
Along with this, Shah Rukh wrote, “Strength & Courage. Peace & Truth. Fertility & Growth. Life in Movement. My country stands for these values. I promise to do the same on this day of 15th August and forever. We don’t need anymore guidelines for being a true Indian, than these laid down by the colours of our Indian flag. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind.” As soon as Shah Rukh shared a wish on August 15, fans started sending their wishes to the superstar.
Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s Independence Day wish:
#HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/KJlR5q4mdT
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 15, 2020
Meanwhile, amid the COVID 19 crisis, Shah Rukh spent time at home with wife Gauri Khan and kids Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan and Aryan Khan. On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Since then, fans have been waiting for him to announce his next film. While several rumours have been doing rounds that SRK will be a part of Rajkumar Hirani’s next, Siddharth Anand’s actioner and Raj & DK’s film, the superstar himself hasn’t announced any film. It is also reported that Shah Rukh has a cameo in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra.
