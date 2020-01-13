Happy Lohri 2020: Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol and other celebs wish the fans on the occasion of harvest festival

Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, and other celebrities take to Twiter and wish fans on the occasion of Lohri.
4561 reads Mumbai Updated: January 13, 2020 01:28 pm
Happy Lohri 2020: Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol and other celebs wish the fans on the occasion of harvest festival
As we celebrate Lohri today, netizens exchange greetings and wish each other on the auspicious occasion. Lohri is a Punjabi folk festival that marks the end of the winter solstice. As the people indulge in merrymaking, B-Town too joins the celebration and actors wish the fans on the occasion of the harvest festival. Many actors such as Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Karan Deol and other renowned names from the industry like Madhur Bhandarkar, Ashoke Pandit, and others have poured their best wishes on Twitter.

Being a Punjabi, Akshay Kumar celebrates Lohri with all the pomp and show. "Wishing you all a very #HappyLohri. May this joyous occasion bring happiness and prosperity to you and your family." Akshay tweeted. On the other hand, Sunny Deol shared a video of himself where he wished the fans a very Happy Lohri.

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol too took to Twitter and wished the fans." Wish you all very much #HappyLohri", he wrote along with a few crop emojis referring to the festival of harvest.

Director Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, "On this auspicious day of Lohri, Wishing everyone peace prosperity, & happiness. #HappyLohri #HappyLohri2020." On the other hand, Virendra Sehwag tweeted, "May this harvest season bring lots of Joy and Prosperity in your lives ."

Every year, on January 13, the festival of Lohri is celebrated in India. The occasion marks the end of Winter solstice and welcomes the new harvest. The Punjabi festival is observed in many parts of the country. People dance merrily around the fire. Boys do the bhangra while girls perform gidda on the occasion.

Credits :Twitter

