Happy Lohri 2022: Kangana Ranaut, Vicky Kaushal and others wish fans on the festival

It’s been over 10 days into 2022 and it’s time to celebrate the first festival of the year. We are talking about Lohri which marks the beginning of the harvest season across the nation. The festival is celebrated in the month of Magh with a lot of zeal and is quite popular in the north India. From enjoying the bonfire to relishing till laddo, gajak, popcorn etc and dancing with the loved ones is a part of Lohri celebrations. And while everyone is gearing up for the festival today, several Bollywood celebs have taken to social media to extend wishses to the fans.

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor shared a picture of girls flying kites and wrote, “#लोहड़ी की आग में दहन हो सारे ग़म. ख़ुशियाँ आएँ आपके जीवन में हर दम #HappyLohri”. On the other hand, Sonal Chauhan also took to social media and tweeted, “Teri kismat da likhya tere to koi kho nai sakda. Je us di meher hove te tenu o v mil jae jo tera nai sakda. Happy Lohri”. Abhishek Bachchan also shared an animated picture of Lohri celebration with a quote which read as, “Happy Lohri. May the Lohri fire bur away all the sadness out of your life and bring you joy, happiness and love. Wishing a very Happy Lohri to you and your family”.

Take a look at celeb wishes for Lohri

Warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Lohri. May the festival bring abundant joy, prosperity and good health to all. #HappyLohri #bihu #MakarSankranti pic.twitter.com/X5NB7o94mQ — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 13, 2022

Moongphali dee khusboo atte gur di mithas,makki dee roti ਤੇ sarson da saag,dil dee khushi atte apnea da pyar Mubarak hove sarian nu lohri da tyohar. #HappyLohri — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 13, 2022

Happy Lohri #love #sonalchauhan #lohri #happylohri #gurugranthsahibji pic.twitter.com/DcMDT53coQ — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) January 13, 2022

Happy Lohri #love #sonalchauhan #lohri #happylohri #gurugranthsahibji pic.twitter.com/DcMDT53coQ — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) January 13, 2022

Meanwhile, there have been a couple of celebs who will be celebrating their first Lohri post their marriage. These include Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal etc.

