Happy Mother's Day: Karisma to Sushmita, a look at Bollywood's single mum's who have paved their own way

Millions across the world will be observing and celebrating Mother's Day today i.e. May 10. While the day is filled with a whole lot of emotions, it is also a day when celebrities share their childhood photos or fond memories with their mother's. On this occasion, we decided to take a look at single mothers in Bollywood who have broken stereotypes and paved their own way when it comes to celebrating motherhood.

Let's take a look at Bollywood's single mom's:

Karisma Kapoor & her mum Babita Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor's marriage ended in a bitter divorce, but the actress won the custody of her kids. A mother to two kids Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapoor, Karisma has shown that the way as a single parent is only upwards. Karisma's mum Babita Kapoor also was a single mom. Yesteryear actress Babita was married to Randhir Kapoor and lived separately after marital troubles. She, however, raised both her daughters as strong women whom she eventually groomed to become top actresses in Bollywood.

Neena Gupta

Another self-made woman is veteran actress Neena Gupta. The 'Panhcayat' actress may have returned to the screen a few years back, but Neena Gupta's journey as a single mom is one of the most inspirational stories. Neena, who was in a relationship with cricketer Vivian Richards, chose not to get married. She also decided to go ahead with her pregnancy and raise daughter Masaba Gupta as a single mother. "The joy she gave me was enough to go through anything," Neena said. The actress faced massive backlash for her choices but continued to focus on the path ahead.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's experience with motherhood was different altogether. The former Miss Universe sent shock-waves through the industry when she adopted her daughter Renee back in 2000 and took a voluntary decision to become a single mother without getting married. She adopted another girl named Alisah in 2010 and the trio often light up Instagram with their photos. While Sushmita has kept marriage at bay, she is currently dating model Rohman Shawl and often quashes wedding rumours time and again.

Amrita Singh

One of the most famous single mother's of Bollywood has to be actress Sara Ali Khan and 's mother Amrita Singh. After her separation from actor in 2004, Amrita single-handedly raised her kids and was a role model for Sara and Ibrahim. She also made her comeback to acting with films like Aurangzeb and 2 States. And was last seen in and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla.

Pooja Bedi

Mother to Jawaani Jaaneman actress Alaya Furniturewala, Pooja Bedi has two kids whom she has pretty much raised by herself. The former actress was married to Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala with whom she parted ways in 2003 when her son Omar was just 3-years-old. Pooja has been a fierce, strong and independent woman. Her daughter Alaya made her debut earlier this year in January.

Honey Irani

A former actress, Honey Irani is a mother to one of the most talented siblings in Bollywood. Mum of Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar, Honey was married to lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar when she was all of 16 and their marriage ended on not-so-great terms. With a short-lived marriage of just six years and a divorce much later, Honey raised her kids with much hardship. However, Farhan and Zoya have now made a name for themselves not just in India, but on international waters as well.

Here's wishing all these women a Happy Mother's Day!

What are your thoughts on Bollywood's single mother's? Let us know in the comments below.

