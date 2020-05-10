Happy Mother's Day: Katrina Kaif shares her strongest memory, Akshay Kumar counts his blessings

Joining the Bollywood bandwagon of celebrities wishing their mother's, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif also shared adorable photos and messages for their respective mum's.

and took to Instagram on Sunday to share some special and heartfelt posts on the occasion of Mother's Day. Joining the Bollywood bandwagon of celebrities wishing their mum, shared a photo with his mum and shared how even today his mother comforts him in troubled times. The actor posted a happy picture and wrote, "Even in this day and age, you’re the only one whose one hand on my head can comfort me in troubled times because I know there’s nothing I can’t do with your blessings maa. Happy #MothersDay."

As for his Sooryavanshi co-star Katrina Kaif, the actress revealed what her fondest and strongest memory with her mum was. Sharing a childhood photo, Katrina wrote, "My mama.... all I loved to was hug and dance with my mom ... my strongest memory from Childhood is always hanging on to my moms waist."

Check out their Mother's Day post below:

Scores of celebrities have taken to social media to shower some love on their mum's and thank them for their undying love and compassion. Jonas, , Virat Kohli, , Sara Ali Khan, and Vicky Kaushal among others shared adorable photos and videos with their mum's. Aren't they all simply adorable?

Let us know which Bollywood celeb's Mother's Day post was your favourite in the comments below.

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×