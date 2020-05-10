Happy Mother's Day: Vicky Kaushal, Sonaksi Sinha, Tiger Shroff share vintage photos to wish their mum's

Bollywood celebrities went all out as they celebrated Mother's Day by sharing some heartfelt notes and pictures with their mum's. Check out all the wishes below.

Bollywood celebrities went all out on the occasion of Mothers' Day as they celebrated the day by sharing some heartfelt notes and pictures with their mother's. Ishaan took to Instagram to share some stunning photos of his mum Neelima Azim from her days and also his childhood photos. The Dhadak actor proclaimed, "Mom for president." Uri star Vicky Kaushal's Mother's Day photo will instantly put a smile on your face as he shared a childhood photo of his mom trying to get a hold of him as he runs on the beach. He captioned the adorable photo, "Dodging them till date. Keep them coming Maa. Love you!"

also celebrated the day by sharing a photo of her mother smiling wide for the camera. The Manmarziyaan actress noted, "Hmmm..... so that’s where I get it from #HappyMothersDay." Taapsee's sister also chimed in and commented, "Me too!" recalled her childhood days as she wrote, "Happy Mothers Day to the strongest woman i know... everyday i find something like you in me, sometimes it freaks me out, but mostly i love it I’ll always be your little doll... love you Maa."

Abhishek Bachchan's sister Shweta Bachchan also shared a photo with her mum and former actress . Her grandmother also featured in the post as she wrote, "Mothers & Grandmothers are always right." Tiger Shroff also posted a series of photos with his mum and wrote, "Just like every other day so lucky to have you mommyyy #mothersday."

Take a look at Bollywood celebrities' Mother's Day wishes:

