Happy New Year 2020: Amitabh Bachchan shares an unseen picture with his grandkids Navya, Agastya & Aaradhya

As the world is celebrating New Year 2020, Amitabh Bachchan treats his fans with a beautiful unseen picture of himself with his grandchildren.

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the veteran actors in Bollywood who is quite active on social media. From sharing poetry to thoughts and even glimpse of his daily life, Big’s B social media handle barely goes without an update any day. So, as the world is celebrating New Year today, he was bound to share another exciting post. But this time, the veteran actor treated the fans with a beautiful throwback picture with his grandkids.

In the picture, Amitabh was seen posing with and three grandchildren Navya Naveli, Agastya and . The beautiful picture featured everyone in traditional attire. While Amitabh wore a white and fawn coloured traditional dress, Jaya was seen in a yellow coloured heavily embroidered salwar kameez. On the other hand, Navya looked beautiful in her beige coloured suit, while Aaradhya wore a white and red ghagra choli and Agastya chose a traditional kurta. Bachchan captioned the picture as “Varsh nav, harsh nav, jeevan utkarsh nav.”

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s beautiful picture with grandkids:

T 3597 -" वर्ष नव हर्ष नव जीवन उत्कर्ष नव " ~ बच्चन pic.twitter.com/4YtqCRJpBG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 31, 2019

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan’s fans have a big reason to rejoice this year as the veteran actor will be coming up with three releases in 2020. He is working in Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra with , and in the lead. Besides, Big B will also be seen in Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre and Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana. This isn’t all. He will also be working in Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund which will be based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer.

Credits :Twitter

Read More