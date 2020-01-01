Happy New Year 2020: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's dazzling 'on point' look is winning the internet

Happy New Year: Virat Kohli has posted his first 2020 photo with Anushka Sharma. Virat looks all suited up in black and his ladylove Anushka looks gorgeous in a shimmery long dress with a thigh-high slit.

Firstly a Happy New Year 2020 to all you readers out there. The majority of Bollywood celebrities had headed to Switzerland to ring in their New Year. Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Taimur Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, , Natasha Dalal, Virat Kohli, and others. Their photos and videos on their social media accounts are proof. But one of our all-time favourite B-town couples, Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma have been stealing our hearts with their amazing New Year posts.

And just a few hours back, Virat Kohli has posted his first 2020 photo with Anushka Sharma. Virat looks all suited up in black and his ladylove Anushka looks gorgeous in a shimmery long dress with a thigh-high slit. Anushka is holding Virat's arms while standing in style. The two look elegant and classy in their 2020 avatar. Sharing the photo, Virat wrote, "On point for 2020" with a heart emoji. Even, Anushka took to Instagram this morning and shared a video in which Virat, Saif, Kareena and Varun can be seen joining the Zero actress in wishing their fans across the globe ‘happy new year.’

Check out Virat Kohli's post here:

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero, co-starring and . The movie received a lukewarm response from the audience. Meanwhile, the actress is yet to sign her next film, however, there have been talks about her being a part of Satte Pe Satta remake. However, there hasn't been any confirmation yet. According to rumours, Anushka will be paired opposite .

