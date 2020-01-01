Happy New Year 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan & Taimur dress to impress as they ring in a new decade

As the new year 2020 is here, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan welcomed it in Switzerland. The royal couple of Bollywood painted a perfect picture as they celebrated the new year with everyone. Check it out.

Finally, a new decade is upon us as the New Year 2020 has been welcomed across the globe. Even our Bollywood stars have been busy heading out for their new year vacays with their loved ones. Speaking of this, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their son, Taimur headed to Switzerland to ring in the New Year 2020 in the winter wonderland. Last evening, it seems Kareena, Saif and Taimur decided to party and celebrate the onset of a new decade and their photo from Switzerland will leave you awestruck.

Known for being suave in his style, in the picture, Saif can be seen dressed to impress in a black tuxedo. Kareena, on the other hand, can be seen complementing hubby in the perfect flowy white gown. The little munchkin, Taimur can be seen clinging onto daddy Saif in a blue shirt with jeans and white sneakers. The trio posed for a picture perfect family portrait amidst the celebrations of 2020. Kareena looked splendid while Saif and Taimur surely made for the perfect father-son duo.

Kareena’s team shared the photo on Instagram and captioned it as, “This is how we roll into 2020 #happynewyear #goodnewz # 2020herewecome.” Not just Kareena, Saif and Taimur, even Karisma Kapoor joined the Pataudis for their swiss vacay. Photos of Kareena and Karisma have been taking over the internet since they landed in the winter wonderland. Even and Natasha Dalal joined Kareena and Karisma. Karisma shared a photo while posing with Bebo and Varun too. On the work front, Kareena’s recent film Good Newwz is doing quite well in the theatres. Meanwhile, Saif is gearing up for the release of Jawaani Jaaneman on January 31, 2020.

