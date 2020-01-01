Happy New Year 2020: Milind Soman shares a beautiful pic with Ankita Konwar giving us some major couple goals

On entering 2020 and bidding adieu to 2019, Milind Soman has shared two adorable pictures wishing his fans a Happy New Year.

At the age of 54, Milind looks nothing beyond 40. He is one such actor who can still make girls go gaga over him. The actor is quite active on social media and keeps entertaining his fans with his pictures and videos. The actor who married his long-time girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a private ceremony at Alibaug is having a wonderful time with her and his Instagram posts are proof of it. The two keep posting adorable photos with each other on their social media accounts.

On entering 2020 and bidding adieu to 2019, Milind Soman has shared two adorable pictures wishing his fans a Happy New Year. The first pic is a sunkissed pic of Milind and Ankita standing close facing each other and the rays of the sun fall on the couple. This pic was taken in Tokyo. In the second picture, the couple is standing far away from Mt Fuji looking splendid. Sharing the pictures, Milind wrote, "Akemashita omedetou gozaimas the 6th edition of the Last Long Run on 30th and 31st December brought us from Tokyo to Mt Fuji and this is what we woke up to today. Wish you all peace. Take care of your health. Let love guide you in everything. Happy 2020! #keepmoving #keeplearning #neverstop #Live2Inspire #fitnessaddict the talented @soniakulkarni."

Check out Milind Soman's wish here:

Milind was even trolled for dating so younger girl but it did not bother him. There is an age gap of almost 26 years between the two but as they say, age is just a number. The actor- model had recently attended a fitness event in the city. On the work front, Milind Soman is seen as a judge on the reality show Supermodels of The Year with .

Credits :Instagram

