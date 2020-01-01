Happy New Year 2020: Priyanka Chopra Jonas expresses her gratitude and summarizes her 2019 in a video; Watch

n the video, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has summarized her entire 2019. The video will for sure is something to watch and will bring a smile on your face.

Jonas is quite active on social media. The actress never fails to update the titbit of her life with her fans. Recently, the actress was spotted with Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap and his little kid at Nick Jonas' concert in the Bahamas. Videos of all of them enjoying their time away in the Bahamas have been doing the rounds since earlier in the day. The ladies look stunning as usual and the men super cool and sorted. And now as we enter 2020, PeeCee has shared a video on her social media accounts.

In the video, Priyanka has summarized her entire 2019. From the launch of her newest and 4th wax statue at Madame Tussauds to her latest released Bollywood movie The Sky Is Pink, PeeCee has shown the main highlights of 2019 in this video. The actress has shown her contribution towards an NGO, her romantic moments with Nick Jonas, her appearance in the MET Gala and much more. The video will for sure is something to watch and will bring a smile on your face. Sharing the video the Desi girl wrote, "Another year, another gift. Cannot wait to see what 2020 has in store. Thank you God and everyone who has blessed my life. #fullheart #newyear #gratitude."

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' tweet here:

Another year, another gift. Cannot wait to see what 2020 has in store. Thank you God and everyone who has blessed my life. #fullheart #newyear #gratitude pic.twitter.com/FP7Xk8SLjT — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 1, 2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in Shonali Boes's The Sky Is Pink. The movie also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. Priyanka played the role of Aditi Chaudhary in The Sky Is Pink. The film marked PeeCee's return after three years in Bollywood. Priyanka's performance was praised a lot by the critics as well as the audiences.

