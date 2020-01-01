Happy New Year 2020: Sara Ali Khan sends her wishes to everyone; also shares PICS from recent trip

Sara Ali Khan has wished all her fans and well - wishers on the occasion of New Year 2020. She has also shared pictures of her recent trip on Instagram.

We have finally bid adieu to a wonderful year and have officially entered 2020. The celebrations have already begun and will surely continue for a few more days. Well, in actual terms, the celebratory vibes began right from the time of Christmas. Many of our beloved B – town celebs jetted off to exotic places ahead of the New Year while a few others decided to stay home and be with their family members and friends to celebrate the special occasion.

Now as we all have officially welcomed the New Year, numerous Bollywood celebs took to their social media handles and wished their fans and well – wishers on the same. Sara Ali Khan also happens to be amongst those celebs who have wished their fans on the occasion of New Year. The Simmba actress recently took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “Wishing everyone a joyous, peaceful, auspicious and amazing New Year!”

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s latest Instagram post below:

(ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all smiles as they reunite for a dubbing session; See Pics)

The Aaj Kal actress has also shared a few pictures along with her post in which she can be seen roaming in an around different places in Cochin, Kerala. Clad in a simple, printed salwar suit, Sara looks undeniably pretty as she poses for the pictures. She is also accompanied by a few of her friends on her trip. On the work front, Sara has a whole lot of interesting projects coming up this year. She has been paired up opposite Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal. Sara will also be seen alongside in Coolie No.1.

Credits :Instagram

Read More