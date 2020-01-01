Happy New Year 2020: Sara Ali Khan shares a cute boomerang video of Ibrahim Ali Khan & Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan celebrated her New Year with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. She shared a boomerang video on her Instagram story.

We have finally bid adieu to the wonderful year 2019 and have entered 2020. Many of our beloved B – town celebs jetted off to exotic places ahead of the New Year while a few others decided to stay home and be with their family members and friends to celebrate the special occasion. While , Virat Kohli, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Natasha Dalal and celebrated their New Year together, Sara Ali Khan celebrated her New Year with her brother and mother Amrita Singh.

The Kedarnath actress has shared a boomerang video on her Instagram story. In the video, we can see Amrita and Ibrahim are standing near their big Christmas tree and while Amrita is leaning towards the tree, Ibrahim is making expressions. Sharing the video, Sara wrote, "Twenty Twenty." The two look too cute in the video. Sara is been missing in the video because she is the one who is taking their boomerang. On the occasion of New Year, Sara wished her fans with a photo and wrote, “Wishing everyone a joyous, peaceful, auspicious and amazing New Year!”

Check out the boomerang video here:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has a whole lot of interesting projects coming up this year. She has been paired up opposite Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal which will be releasing on 14th February 2020. Sara will also be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan's Coolie No.1. It is the remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The movie will hit the screens on 1st May 2020.

