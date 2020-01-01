Happy New Year 2020: Shah Rukh Khan welcomes a new decade with words of wisdom: May the future be kind to all

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to wish his fans for the New Year 2020. Along with sharing a monochrome photo, King Khan kicked off the new decade with his words of wisdom. Check it out.

As the dawn of the New Year arrives, people across the globe are celebrating the onset of a new decade. Even the king of Bollywood, is busy celebrating it with his family. A day back photos of Shah Rukh and his friends partying at his house in Alibag surfaced on social media. Now, the King Khan himself took to social media to share a photo of himself along with his valuable words of wisdom for his fans.

In the photo that SRK shared, we can see the Zero star posing with his own swag. Clad in a denim shirt, Shah Rukh seems to be going for the messy hair look in the photo. Shah Rukh posted the photo and wrote, “Not one for telling anyone how they should be...or do what should be done...or what this year & future made to be. I have so many frailties myself...that I wish may the future be kind to all of us...& we be who we are. May Allah be kind to us inspite of ourselves. Happy New Year.”

From quite sometime, fans of Shah Rukh have been waiting for the mega star to announce his next film. However, till now, SRK hasn’t made any formal annoucements about his next. A few days back, a hashtag saying ‘We Want Announcement SRK’ trended on social media with fans urging King Khan to announce his next project amid the floating rumours. As per reports, Shah Rukh might be in talks with Go Goa Gone makers for a film. Certain reports also claimed that the SRK’s next might be with Atlee. However, the Zero star has been keeping away from speculations and on his birthday last year, he mentioned that he will announce something soon.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero with and . Post that, Shah Rukh did take on his TV show, Ted Talks India 2 which concluded recently. However, there hasn’t been any formal announcements from the star for his next film. Shah Rukh has been spending time with his kids, AbRam, and . A few weeks back, he travelled to the US with too.

