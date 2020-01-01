Happy New Year 2020: Varun Dhawan parties with GF Natasha Dalal and Jacqueline Fernandez; Check it out

Varun Dhawan had a gala time with his Dishoom co-star and friend Jacqueline Fernandez and girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

As 2019 was about to end, many of them were partying and welcoming 2020 with their friends or family. While some preferred to stay home, some must have been partying or hanging out. When we talk about welcoming 2020, our B-town celebrities were not behind. Some had already begun the celebrations since morning while some were waiting for the clock to strike at 12. While Kareena Kapoor Khan spent her New Year with her family, had a gala time with his Dishoom co-star and friend Jacqueline Fernandez and girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

Varun has shared some interesting videos and photos on his Instagram story and so has Jacqueline. While Varun showed the video of the pipers entertaining them with their performance while the three are having their dinner at a restaurant. He also posted a boomerang video of Natasha who is dressed up in white. Jacqueline Fernandez, on the other hand, was happy having a gala time,e with Varun and Natasha. While Varun was all suited up, Jackie was donning a grey coloured shimmery mini dress. Jacqueline even called Varun a 'firecracker'.

Check out Jacqueline's Insta stories video here:

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is all geared up to star opposite John Abraham in Attack. The movie also stars Rakul Preet. Besides Attack, Jacqueline will also be seen in Kick 2 opposite . She was also the lead actress in Kick. Varun Dhawan is all geared up for Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D with Nora Fatehi, and Prabhudheva. The movie is all set to hit the screens on January 24th, 2020.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan rings New Year with girlfriend Natasha Dalal; Sends wishes to fans with a lot of snow and love

Credits :Instagram

Read More