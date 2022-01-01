Happy New Year 2022: From Kriti Sanon to Suniel Shetty; Here's how celebs wished their fans

by Sampriti Dutta   |  Published on Jan 01, 2022
   
From Kriti Sanon to Suniel Shetty; Here's how celebs wished their fans
It is finally 2022! The whole team of Pinkvilla wishes you a hearty and prosperous year ahead. However, we do hope that the virus that-must-not-be-named doesn’t prosper at all this year! At dot 12, a lot of our dearest B-Town celebs took to their social media to wish their lovers and fans. From Kriti Sanon to Neetu Kapoor to Suniel Shetty, here’s how our beloved celebs wished the world a happy new year 2022.

Let us start off with Suniel Shetty’s wish. Currently, the actor is savouring the jungles of Madhya Pradesh.The actor shared a super adorable video of him and his wife being in a super happy mood and laughing their hearts out as they wished everyone a happy new year. Suniel wrote in the caption, “Wishing you all a year full of love and laughter … let’s learn to love ,laugh and be kind for no reason !!” On the other hand, Kriti put up a sophisticated story on Instagram; raising a toast to 2022. Our dear Neetu Singh uploaded a story with her close ones and adorned the pic with cute New Year stickers.

Check Neetu's story HERE:

Neetu's story

Check Suniel's post here:

Check Kriti's story here

