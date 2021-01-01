Happy New Year: Akshay Kumar chronicles 1st sunrise of 2021 for those who 'missed it' & chants Gayatri Mantra

Akshay Kumar joined other celebs in extending New Year 2021 wishes to fans in his own unique way. The superstar shared a video of the first sunrise of 2021 while he chanted Gayatri Mantra and welcomed the new year.

New Year 2021 is here and millions across the globe have already welcomed the New daw with open arms. Speaking of this, Khiladi of Bollywood, also welcomed 2021 in a pious and calm way as he recorded the first sunrise of the year and shared it on social media. Last night, Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna shared a photo of him and herself on social media and wished fans a Happy New Year. And now, the superstar himself has wished everyone on the occasion via his handles.

Taking to social media, Akshay shared a full video of the sunrise on the first morning of 2021. The Prithviraj star shared the video and he is heard chanting the Gayatri Mantra to welcome the new dawn with open arms. The actor is not seen in the video. However, he filmed it for all his fans who could not see the sunrise of the first morning of 2021. Along with it, he penned a note for all his fans to wish them on New Year 2021.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "Here's the first sunrise of 2021, in case you missed it :) Praying for everyone's success and happiness, wishing for a great year ahead! Happy New Year everyone."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the actor recently shared a sweet birthday wish for wife Twinkle Khanna on social media along with a photo from their trips. On the work front, Akshay was recently shooting in New Delhi with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush for Atrangi Re. The film will star him a never-seen-before avatar along with Sara and Dhanush. It is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Besides this, Akshay also has Bell Bottom with Vaani Kapoor and Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar.

