Happy New Year: Alia Bhatt welcomes 2020 with rays of sun beaming on her face; See pic

, who was busy shooting for Brahmastra with and Amitabh Bachchan was recently enjoying her vacation before entering in 2020. The actress created a buzz with some amazing chilling pictures of her on her Instagram account. From watching movies under the stars to posing with her sunshine, Ayan Mukerji, the actress set the internet on fire. As we enter 2020, Alia who was busy vacationing has shared an amazing picture and a boomerang video of her welcoming 2020.

Alia shared a picture in which the actress is at a beach and is looking up at the sky. Her hair is wet and her eyes are closed as the rays of the sun fall on her pretty face making her look even more gorgeous. The actress' killer smile while facing the sun is just breathtaking. Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, "the light is coming 2020" with a sun emoji. The Kalank actress even shared a boomerang video on her Instagram story in which she is standing at a beach and the waves of the sea are touching her feet.

On the work front, besides Brahmastra, Alia will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi which is an adaption of journalist S Hussain Zaidi’s, Mafia Queens of Mumbai and it revolves around one of the most loved and renowned ladies in Mumbai, of the Kamathipura brothel, during the 60s. In the film, besides Alia, we will see Vijay Raaz and as per reports, , Ranbir Kapoor and have been approached for cameos in the film. The actress will also be seen in 's Takht with , Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

