Happy New Year: Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap enter 2020 in their beach avatars; See pics

Ayushmann Khurrana ended his 2019 with a postcard in which we can see Ayushmann dressed up in his beach shorts and has made a Bohemian hairstyle.

The year 2019 had been a great one for actor Ayushmann Khurrana. From winning the National Award to giving back to back hit films, the actor is soaring high on success. No wonder the actor has a great fan following. He is quite active on social media. From updating about his shooting schedules to his daily life, the actor shares the titbit of his life. As he enters 2020, Ayushmann has shared a few pictures on his Instagram story. The Bala actor celebrated his New Year in the Bahamas. He was there since Christmas with his family.

The actor ended his 2019 with a postcard in which we can see Ayushmann dressed up in his beach shorts and has made a Bohemian hairstyle. He is sitting on a boat and looking at the sea. Showing the beautiful water of the Bahamas, Ayushmann wrote, "Paani da rang badlega 2020 mein." He then shared a picture of Tahira who is engrossed in her phone. He wrote," She says Happy New Year." In the next picture, we can see Ayushmann is all set to go for a dive in the sea. He captioned it as," Diving into 2020."

Check out snaps from Ayushmann's Insta story here:

Not only Ayushmann but even Tahira has wished her fans a Happy New Year through her Instagram post. Sharing a picture of herself donning a bikini and sitting on a chair reading a book, she wrote, "Happy 2020 ! To more bikinis and books."

On the work front, Ayushmann recently wrapped up the schedule of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In the film, Ayushmann will be seen playing a gay character and will bring to life a homosexual love story on the big screen. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated to hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

