Happy New Year: Deepika Padukone dubs 2020 as year of uncertainty & gratitude; Welcomes 2021 with a voice note

Deepika Padukone, who recently removed all her posts from Instagram, has shared her first post on it on the first day of 2021. The actress shared an audio note to sum up her experience of 2020 and wish all 'Happy New Year. '

2021 has kicked off with a bang for as she surprised everyone by removing all her Instagram posts last night. However, now, on the first day of New Year 2021, Deepika has shared an audio note to express her experience of 2020 and also reveal her wish for 2021. With it, it seems she has kicked off a new journey on the gram as now, her first post is the audio note. Deepika shared something she called an 'audio diary' that will comprise of her thoughts and feelings and left fans confused.

Sharing the note, she wrote, "It’s 1.1.2021! Happy New Year Everyone!What are you grateful for...?" In the beautifully articulated note, Deepika calls 2020 a year of 'uncertainty.' However, she expresses that it was also a year of 'gratitude' for her and that of 'being present.' She further revealed what she wishes for in 2021 in the note. The Chhapaak actress shared that she wishes 'good health and peace of mind for everyone.' She ended the note by wishing all a 'happy new year.'

As soon as Deepika shared the post, Siddhant Chaturvedi commented on it and wished Deepika, "Happy new year!" Fans too wished the actress and her family as the new year began.

Meanwhile, currently, it is unclear if Deepika has removed all her previous posts or archived them on Instagram. Well, while we wait on some update about it, fans of Deepika are elated on listening to her audio wish. Deepika is currently on a holiday with in Ranthambore. Co-incidentally, and are also holidaying in Ranthambore with their families. While Ranveer has featured on and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Instagram posts, Deepika is yet to share any photos from her trip. On the work front, she will be seen next in Shakun Batra's next with Siddhant and Ananya Panday.

