Happy New Year: Hrithik Roshan croons & revisits Ek Pal Ka Jeena with Mika at a bash & it's best start to 2021

Superstar Hrithik Roshan celebrated New Year's eve with his family and loved ones. Mika Singh also joined him for a gig at the party where the actor danced his heart out to his iconic song from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

2020 is now behind us and a new morning of 2021 is here. As the world welcomes 2021, the new year, Bollywood stars too have been celebrating in their own way. Speaking of this, War star brought in the New Year 2021 with his family at a get together where Mika Singh joined them for a jam session. And well, the superstar ended up revisiting his most iconic song, Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai with Mika and it probably is the best start to the New Year.

The singer shared cool photos from the bash as well as a fun video where Hrithik is seen letting his hair down with family and enjoying the New Year celebration. In the video, when Mika began strumming the guitar to the tune of Ek Pal Ka Jeena, he handed over the mic to Hrithik and the superstar joined in. He is seen singing the song at first and later, shaking a leg on it while his family member films it.

Hrithik recreated the iconic steps from his debut film's song and gave fans the best treat on New Year's morning. The video surely is going viral on the internet for all the right reasons. Sharing the video, Mika wrote, "Had a wonderful party with bro @hrithikroshan@ItsZayedKhanand @rakesh_roshan9. Thank you KukuBawa Saab and @rakesh_roshan9 for throwing such an amazing party. Wishing you all a Happy New Year. May God bless you with the best of health and happiness. Goodbye 2020, Welcome 2021!"

Take a look:

Had a wonderful party with bro @hrithikroshan @ItsZayedKhan and @rakesh_roshan9. Thank you KukuBawa Saab and @rakesh_roshan9 for throwing such an amazing party. Wishing you all a Happy New Year. May God bless you with the best of health and happiness. Goodbye 2020, Welcome 2021! pic.twitter.com/hZAbk3UOth — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 31, 2020

Bringing in the New year with my bro @iHrithik

Stay tuned on my Instagram to see more! pic.twitter.com/5llBt3HmQM — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Hrithik has been spending time at home with his kids amid the ongoing pandemic and only has been heading out for important work. The handsome superstar entertained everyone in 2019 with two back to back hits like War and Super 30. Now, fans are waiting for him to announce his next project in the New Year 2021.

Also Read|Hrithik Roshan stares right into the camera as he chronicles his beard for the gram before shaving it off

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mika Singh Twitter

Share your comment ×