Happy New Year: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu has her beach mode on as she welcomes 2020 with Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu

As the new decade is upon us, the world welcomed the new year 2020 with joy and fervour. Even our favourite Bollywood stars jetted off for vacays with their loved ones. Speaking of this, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu took off for Australia a few days back with their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Soha and Kunal have been sharing adorable pictures of Inaaya as they go about exploring Australia with the little cutie. Now, Soha shared an adorable family picture in which Inaaya manages to steal the limelight.

In a photo shared by Soha, we can see the gorgeous star perched on the beach with Kunal. Soha can be seen holding Inaaya on her lap. The cutie patootie can be seen flaunting her beach style with cool sunnies and we just can’t get over her cuteness in the photo. Inaaya is seen clad in a peach tee with shorts while Soha is seen sporting a white tee with peach shorts. Kunal is seen smiling as he poses with his girls in a cool beachy shirt and shorts.

In another photo shared by the Kalank actor, we can see him holding onto Inaaya’s hand from one end and on the other end, Soha is seen standing. The photo has been clicked from behind and the trio is seen dipping their feet in sea water as the embrace a new year. Kunal captioned it as, “New year New Day #2020.” Fans loved the two photos and wanted to see more of the cute family. Inaaya surely managed to steal the show in the adorable family pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal was last seen in Kalank with and . Now, he will be seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, and Anil Kapoor. The first look of the film was shared on social media on Aditya’s birthday. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is slated to hit the screens on February 7, 2020.

