Happy New Year: Kajol is 'facing off 2020' with her killer smile and expressions; Check it out

Sharing different but adorable and cute expressions in a red saree with a white border, Kajol has wished her fans a Happy New Year.

Kajol was busy promoting her movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with her husband and co-star . The actress is quite excited about the movie because she will be reuniting with Ajay onscreen after 11 years. The two were last seen in You Me Aur Hum. But like everyone was ending their 2019 with some amazing posts, Kajol was not the one to post anything which left us in shock as the actress is quite active on social media and has a great fan following.

But on entering 2020, Kajol made sure to not disappoint her fans and has shared a lovely post. Sharing different but adorable and cute expressions in a red saree with a white border, the actress wrote, "Facing off with 2020. Wishing everyone a fabulous new year" with a heart emoji. Known to give varied expressions, this wish by Kajol was just perfect for her fans. As soon as the actress posted the pictures, fans started praising her. One wrote, "Kuch kuch hota hain Anjali', while some showered hearts on her.

Check out Kajol's post here:

Talking about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the movie is helmed by Om Raut. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire. It marks Ajay Devgn's 100th film in the Hindi cinema. The movie also stars as Uday Bhan, Jagapathi Babu as Shelaar Mama and Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film is all set to hit the theaters on 10 January 2020.

Also Read: Kajol goes poetic as she bids farewell to 2019 & shares a beautiful picture of herself; Check it out

Credits :Instagram

Read More