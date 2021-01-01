Happy New Year: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares proof that Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya are squeaky clean for 2021

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the cutest photo of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu welcoming the morning of 2021. The soon-to-be mom left the internet gushing over the cousins.

Having welcomed 2021 with a dinner at home with close family, Kareena Kapoor Khan kicked off the morning of the new year with her munchkins, Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Soha Ali Khan's daughter and Kareena's son Taimur seemed to be readying themselves to take on the new year in a squeaky clean way. The proof of Taimur and Inaaya's 2021's first morning shenanigans were shared by Kareena and Soha on their Instagram handles and well, it will surely melt your heart.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a cute photo of Taimur and Inaaya bathing in a big pool inside the house. In the cute picture, we can see Inaaya clad in a blue swimsuit while Taimur is seen sporting yellow shorts. The cousins seemed to be in the mood to get all charged up for the new year 2021 and hence decided to enjoy a morning bath in the kiddie pool at home. The two could be seen raising their hands as they posed for a picture-perfect moment clicked by Kareena.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "We are ready for you 2021." Soha also reposted Kareena's post on her Instagram handle and additionally shared Inaaya's cute photo of sitting in the water inside the kiddie pool.

Take a look at Taimur and Inaaya's photos:

Meanwhile, Soha had dropped a glimpse from last night's dinner at Kareena and Saif's place and left the internet in awe. Shikha Talsania, Kunal Kemmu had also joined in for a celebration at Kareena's place where they all welcomed 2021 together. Currently, Kareena is expecting her second child after Taimur and had issued a statement with Saif about it when they had disclosed the pregnancy. On the work front, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film will release on Christmas 2021.

Also Read|Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan's New Year 2021 lavish feast with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu; WATCH

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×