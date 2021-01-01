Happy New Year: Malaika Arora starts her Instagram journey of 2021 in Arjun Kapoor's arms; See PHOTOS

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been holidaying in Goa over the last week. In her first post of 2021 on Instagram, Malaika posed with beau Arjun and wished all, 'Happy New Year.'

As 2021 has dawned upon us, many Bollywood celebs have started to share their first photos on Instagram with fans to wish fans a 'Happy New Year.' Speaking of this, also has begun her 2021 journey on the gram with beau and in a glamourous way. The gorgeous diva had been vacationing with Arjun, Amrita Arora, and her family in Goa over the last week and had been setting the internet on fire with her stunning photos. And now, she shared the coolest photos from get together last night to wish all.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika first shared a group photo on her Instagram story that featured Arjun, Amrita, her and others. In another post, she shared a lovey-dovey picture with Arjun. With her arm around Arjun's shoulder, the diva posed for a picture-perfect photo with him. She is seen clad in a shimmer pantsuit with a matching bikini top while Arjun is seen keeping it cool in a vibrant shirt with brown pants. The adorable photo has left fans gushing over Arjun and Malaika at the start of 2021.

Sharing the photo with arms around Arjun, Malaika wrote, "It's a new dawn ,it’s a new day , it’s a new year ..... 2021." As soon as Malaika shared the photo, fans started wishing the couple in the comments. Even stars like Gabriella Demetriades, Kriti Sanon were left gushing over Arjun and Malaika's photo.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the couple has been chronicling their Goa diaries on social media over the past few days and giving fans a glimpse of their holiday mode. From chilling in the pool to spending time with , Malaika and Arjun have been making the most of the holiday season before they are back to the grind.

