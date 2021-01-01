Happy New Year: Sonam Kapoor is 'ready to take on 2021' with hubby Anand Ahuja as they seal it with a kiss

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been spending time in London amid the lockdown there. The couple sent out New Year 2021 wishes to fans as Sonam shared a cute and cuddly photo with Anand.

It's time to celebrate the New Year 2021's arrival as the world bids adieu to the tough 2020. On this occasion, wishes have been pouring in on social media and even Bollywood celebs are sending love. Speaking of this, also welcomed 2021 with husband Anand Ahuja in London in her own romantic way. The couple, who is currently spending time together in London, shared a beautiful kiss at midnight as they welcomed the new year with each other.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam dropped a photo of her locking lips with Anand as they welcomed 2021. In the photo, Sonam is seen all decked up for New Year's eve in a white sweater and a stylish hairdo. On the other hand, Anand is seen clad in a black shirt. The cute photo seemed to give fans a glimpse of how much in love Anand and Sonam are. With the photo, Sonam revealed that she is hoping to have the best time in the new year.

Sharing the photo, Sonam wrote, "2021 I’m ready to take you on with the love of my life. This year is going to be filled with love, family, friends, work, travel, spiritual growth and much much more. I’m only looking forward to having the best fucking time of our life. We will work hard and live life to the fullest and we aren’t looking back at all..." The photo had a sweet comment from Anand too. He wrote, "Sneaky photo. Love you @sonamakapoor and true words above."

Take a look at Sonam and Anand's wish:

Meanwhile, the couple had jetted off to the UK last year after having spent time with their families. On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan. She will now be seen in a film titled Blind. The film is helmed by Shome Makhija. It is being bankrolled by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishke Ghosh, Manish W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. The shoot of the film has begun in Glasgow.

Also Read|Sonam Kapoor shares an adorable photo of Anand Ahuja and calls it a ‘husband appreciation post’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×