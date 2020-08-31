Happy Onam: Big B, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli & others send good wishes to fans on the festival

On the festival of Onam, celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and others took to social media to share sweet wishes for fans on the festival.

A special festival that is celebrated down South in India is Onam. It marks the beginning of a new harvest as per the Malayalam calendar. The festival is celebrated with fervour as it is to commemorate King Mahabali, whose spirit is said to visit Kerala at the time of Onam. Bollywood celebs too are not behind in sending out good wishes to fans on the occasion of Onam. Many took to social media to wish fans on the occasion of Onam.

Amitabh Bachchan led the way in sending out sweet wishes for all along with sharing photos of the festival being celebrated with joy and fervour. Big B tweeted and wrote, “T 3644 - Happy Onam .. the harvest festival celebrated in Kerala ..” Further, , Virat Kohli also sent out good wishes to all their fans on the festival of new harvest. Anushka shared a wish on Instagram while Virat tweeted to his fans on Twitter. Virat wrote, “Happy Onam to those who are celebrating the festival of harvest, harmony, love and peace.”

Kundra also shared a happy post for her fans and their families on social media. She wrote, “Onam Ashamsakal...Wishing you all a very Happy OnamMay this auspicious and colourful festival bring in a bountiful amount of blessings, love, and peace into your lives. Namaskaaram.” , who has been away from social media over the past few months, returned recently and today, sent out good wishes on Onam. He wrote, “Wishing everyone a #happyonam ! Happiness and positivity to all..” Further, Jackie Shroff also wished all his brethren on social media on the festival celebrating the new harvest. He shared a photo of himself with a plant. Apart from this, several other stars like Bhumi Pedenakar, , Ayushmann Khurrana also sent out special wishes for fans on social media on the auspicious festival. A day back, took to social media to share photos of celebrating Onam at her mother’s house where she organised a meal for everyone.

Take a look at celeb wishes on Onam:

T 3644 - Happy Onam .. the harvest festival celebrated in Kerala .. pic.twitter.com/0Oq1kNxM83 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 30, 2020

Happy Onam to those who are celebrating the festival of harvest, harmony, love and peace. #HappyOnam — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 31, 2020

To all my Malayalee brethren

Happy Onam

#Onam pic.twitter.com/93Nurssofg — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 31, 2020

