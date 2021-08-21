Happy Onam: Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shabana Azmi and other B Town celebs wish fans

India is a land of festivals and after every few weeks, a special reason to celebrate arrives for citizens of the country. Now, today marks an auspicious day for the Onam celebration and citizens of the country, especially in southern states are celebrating the festival. Even Bollywood stars have penned lovely wishes on social media for fans on the occasion of Onam. Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Hema Malini, Shabana Azmi and many others have expressed good wishes for fans on the festival.

Sharing throwback photos in a gorgeous silk saree, Janhvi wished her fans on social media. She wrote, "Happy Onam! #tbt #happyplace." The actress had shared these photos previously when she had gone on a trip to Tirupati with her best friend Tanisha R Santoshi. Vicky Kaushal thanked his friends for a fully prepped Onam meal as he shared a photo with a wish for his fans. Apart from Janhvi, Hema Malini also took to social media to share a heartfelt wish on Onam for fans. She wrote, "Wish all my dear friends on Twitter a very Happy Onam filled with plenty of prosperity and joy." Shabana Azmi also joined in to mark the important festival and penned, "Happy Onam . I love that we have so many festivals in our country."

Apart from these, Amit Trivedi, Ranvir Shorey and Arbaaz Khan also sent out lovely wishes to fans on the occasion of the Onam. The festival is being celebrated down South with full fervour. Amid the restrictions of COVID 19, people are visiting temples to offer prayers. Sonal Chauhan, who is well known for her film Jannat, also wrote, "Wishing everyone a very happy Onam #HappyOnam."

Take a look at Bollywood wishes on Onam:

Wish all my dear friends on Twitter a very Happy Onam filled with plenty of prosperity and joy pic.twitter.com/i6WkeSJPcF — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 21, 2021

Happy Onam . I love that we have so many festivals in our country pic.twitter.com/q7aDiqMN2G — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) August 21, 2021

Wishing everyone a very happy Onam #HappyOnam — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) August 21, 2021

Wishing you all a very Happy Onam!

May the essence of this festival lead and light your way to the path you choose. #HappyOnam pic.twitter.com/KQSIee1PGP — Amit Trivedi (@ItsAmitTrivedi) August 21, 2021

Happy Onam! — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) August 21, 2021

Happy Onam — Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazSkhan) August 21, 2021

Onam marks an annual harvest festival and it is a major annual event for Keralites. It is also the official festival of the state and several cultural events take place in the state during the celebrations. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent wishes to citizens of the nation on the occasion of Onam.

