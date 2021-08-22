Happy Raksha Bandhan: Kiara Advani wishes her 4 adorable 'monkeys', Taapsee Pannu showers love on her sisters

Raksha Bandhan 2021 is being celebrated today across India and the occasion has already taken social media by storm. Bollywood personalities are also marking the special day with their loved ones. On Sunday morning, both Kiara Advani and took to the gram to drop some adorable Rakhi wishes for their siblings.

Kiara shared a series of photos of her baby brothers and professed her love for them. The youngest and cutest of the group seemed to be Kiara's favourite as the actress' photo featured him adorably eating a cookie. Kiara's message for her brothers on Raksha Bandhan read, "#HappyRakhi to my 4 beautiful baby bros I love you more than you can imagine. God bless you monkeys."

While Kiara called her brother's 'monkeys', Taapsee Pannu showered love on her 'minions'. Even though Taapsee doesn't have a brother, the gender didn't matter.

Sharing photos with sister Taapsee Pannu and cousin Evania Pannu, Taapsee hilariously revealed that she forces her sisters to tie her Rakhi. He caption read, "Coz the protectors don’t really have a gender! #HappyRakshabandhan my minions! P.S- yes I force them to tie Rakhi to me coz I am the eldest one hence I CAN!"

Check out the photos below:

The festival of Raksha Bandhan this time has come a day after Onam festivities wrapped up. Several Bollywood celebs took to social media to wish their fans on Onam.

