Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: Shamita Shetty wishes her Munki and shares a cute throwback video

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty are one of the most loved mushy duos in the industry. The Shetty sisters never miss out on a chance to dish out major sibling goals and believe in enjoying every moment together. In fact, they often share glimpses of their family time and it is a treat to watch Shamita and Shilpa in a frame. So, as Shilpa turned a year older today, Shamita made sure to shower birthday love on her in the sweetest possible way. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shamita shared a cute video comprising their happy moments together with the family and it was all about love.

In the caption, Shamita sent love to her sister and called Shilpa her best friend and her mentor. “Happy birthday my Munki. In childhood we did not understand the gift wrapped up in a greater plan. Time has taught us about the bond of love and through that love we have chosen friendship. We have learned together sharing the good times and the bad. And no matter what there has always been love. Thank you for being my mentor, my sister, my friend.. I wish u everything that you have prayed for Munki and I love u soooooo much… big tight huggie,” she added.

Check out Shamita Shetty’s video for Shilpa Shetty’s birthday here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shilpa has wrapped the shooting of her movie Sukhee. Sharing the news, Shilpa wrote, “Ab main sukh se keh sakti hu, it’s a WRAP”. On the other hand, she is looking forward to the release of Nikamma with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The movie is slated to release on June 17 and will be witnessing a clash with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty says 'don't wait for another person to bring you happiness' as she reveals mantra for good life