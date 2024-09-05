Happy Teachers Day: Aamir Khan in Taare Zameen Par to Sushmita Sen in Main Hoon Na; 8 Bollywood teachers who remind us of our school time

Teacher’s Day is observed on September 5 every year to honor teachers' contributions to our lives. The day is also marked to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Over the years, Bollywood has portrayed many memorable teacher characters, some of whom have become iconic. These portrayals often remind us of the teachers we had in real life, don’t they?

Let’s give you examples. For the ones who had a female teacher walking in beautiful organza sarees in the school building, it might have reminded you of Sushmita Sen’s character Ms. Chandni from Main Hoon Na. Right? If not, you might have had a teacher who would teach in a fun manner like Ram Shankar Nikumbh from Taare Zameen Par, right?

On this Teacher’s Day, we have curated a list of 8 teachers who remind us of our school lives:

1. The one who is everyone’s favorite- Ram Shankar Nikumbh from Taare Zameen Par

Raise your hand if you had a teacher like Ram Shankar Nikumbh. Aamir played the role of Ram Shankar Nikumbh, an art teacher in Taare Zameen Par who helped Ishaan Awasthi, a dyslexic student, uncover his potential.

2. The one who always comes on a scooter- Santosh Duggal from Do Dooni Chaar

Rishi Kapoor’s character Santosh Duggal remains one of the iconic teachers in Bollywood. From arriving at school on a scooter and taking coaching classes to earn extra money to getting bribed by a student and struggling to buy a car, Duggal Sahab was one of the most relatable teachers in Bollywood’s history.

3. The one who is obsessed with food- Babubhai Verma from Stanley Ka Dabba

This will surely remind you of the teacher who had an obsession with food in your school days. Amol Gupte as Babubhai Verma from Stanley Ka Dabba was relatable to those who witnessed a foodie teacher.

4. The one who is always rigid and strict- Veeru Sahastrabuddhe from 3 Idiots

We all had strict teachers like Veeru Sahastrabuddhe at school. This kind of teacher would be soft at heart but always push us to work hard and be disciplined in school. Didn’t you?

5. The one who loves wearing stunning sarees- Ms. Chandni from Main Hoon Na

If you have drooled over the stunning sarees that your favorite teacher wore in school, you aren’t alone. Most students had a crush on Ms. Chandnis of their schools. Yes, the saree stunner would have female students fangirling over her too.

6. The one who has a unique accent -Miss Braganza from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Many students were taught by teachers, who would keep flaunting their unique accents that they felt always proud of. Some of them had a flowery accent, like Miss Braganza from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. "Rahul! Pyaar kya hai?" Remember?

7. The one who is newly married/soon-to-be married- Rosy Miss from Stanley Ka Dabba

New saree, chooda, henna! There was always a newly married teacher who would come to schools while decked up from head to toe. Most of us also had a teacher who was in a courtship period. Can you forget the constant smile on their face?

8. The one who has a crush on his colleague -Montu Singh Hooda from Chhalaang

And then there used to be a PT teacher who would have a crush on his female colleague. Rajkummar Rao as Montu Singh Hooda, the physical training instructor in Chhalaang, was an apt example of such a teacher.

No matter how cool our teachers were or not, their contributions to our lives in shaping our future will always be cherished. Which one was your favorite?

