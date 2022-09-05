Happy Teachers' Day FIRST look: Radhika Madan and Nimrat Kaur announce new film; To release on Sept 5, 2023

Radhika Madan and Nimrat Kaur are all set to share the screen for the first time for a new film titled Happy Teacher's Day. The makers made the special announcement on the occasion of Teachers Day today to celebrate them. It is touted to be a social thriller and a vast majority of the film’s details are currently kept under wraps. The makers shared a short clip and that clearly hints that the film is about the most important pillars and sculptures of society—the teachers.

While the video begins by highlighting the fact that teachers educate, enlighten, empower, and shape our lives, it ends on a deep and thought-provoking questioning note — "But can’t they have a life?" Radhika Madan and Nimrat Kaur took to their respective Instagram handles and shared the announcement video of their film, Happy Teacher's Day. Radhika and Nimrat wrote: "Wishing all the teachers a very #HappyTeachersDay! And this is what we bring to you today! #DineshVijan presents Happy Teachers' Day, starring yours truly & the brilliant @nimratofficial. Releasing on Teachers' Day, 2023. Shoot begins today! #happyteachersdayfilm."

Check out the official video:

Helmed by Mikhil Musale, the social-thriller is written by Mikhil Musale and Parinda Joshi and is headlined by two powerhouses of talent—Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Happy Teacher’s Day goes on floors today and is all set to hit the marquee on Teacher’s Day next year, i.e., September 5, 2023.

Meanwhile, apart from this movie, Radhika Madan has many interesting movies in her pipeline. She will feature next in Kuttey alongside Arjun Kapoor, Sudhanshu Saria's Sanaa with Pooja Bhatt, and the remake of the yet-to-be-titled film, Soorarai Pottru with Akshay Kumar. Nimrat Kaur, on the other hand, was last seen in the social comedy film, Dasvi, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam in the lead.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan come together for Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake; Filming begins