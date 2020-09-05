Happy Teachers' Day: When Kangana Ranaut performed ‘Pahadi Natti’ on annual day & got gifts from her teachers

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for her teachers. Take a look

Today, as the nation celebrates Teacher’s Day, took to social media to pen a heartfelt gratitude for her teachers. Taking to social media, this Queen actress shared her childhood picture when she was in the first standard and alongside the photo, Kangana wrote, “ “This picture is from annual day in class 1st I think, we performed pahadi Natti and got gifts from our teachers, so many great teachers have added to my life directly or indirectly, my heartfelt gratitude to everyone #HappyTeachersDay2020.”

In the said photo, the Manikarnika actress is seen wearing a pink lehenga and she is seen receiving an award by her teacher after performing ‘Pahadi Natti’. That said, Kangana Ranaut is making headlines when she said that Mumbai city "felt like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir". Soon after, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut and BJP MLA Ashish Shelar slammed Kangana for calling Mumbai ‘PoK’ and ‘Taliban.’

Later, Kangana Ranaut tweeted that since many people are threatening her to come to Mumbai, she has planned to reach Mumbai on September 9 as she wrote, “I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le (Stop me if you dare).”

Check out the post here:

This picture is from annual day in class 1st I think, we performed pahadi Natti and got gifts from our teachers, so many great teachers have added to my life directly or indirectly, my heartfelt gratitude to everyone #HappyTeachersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/bpeVJeaSwW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 5, 2020

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut expresses gratitude as #IndiaWIthKanganaRanaut trends on Twitter; Calls Mumbai her karmbhoomi

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×