Happy Wedding Anniversary Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh: 5 times the couple won us over with their online PDA

We all love good Bollywood rom-coms, and the on-screen chemistry between the leading actors, but you know what we love even more? A real-life celebrity love story! Some of Bollywood’s most popular couples have fairy tale romances, and their successful relationships make us believe that true love really exists. One such couple is Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone. The duo met on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2012, and thus began their love story. They tied the knot in 2018, and their bond has only grown stronger with each passing year. The made-for-each-other-couple never fails to dish out relationship goals, and have a strong social media PDA game that often leaves us swooning over them. Their oozing adoration for each other is really admirable, and their affection for each other on social media goes on to show how deeply in love they are! Today, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary, and on this occasion, let’s take a look at a few times they left their fans gushing over them with their social media PDA.

Deepika Padukone reacts as Ranveer Singh blows kisses to her photo Just a few days ago, Ranveer Singh was seen blowing kisses at his wife Deepika Padukone’s photo at a store launch in Delhi. A video of the same had gone viral on social media. The video showed him pointing at Deepika’s photo and looking lovingly at it. Sharing the video on her Instagram stories, Deepika wrote, “Find someone who looks at you like you are their whole universe @ranveersingh”. Ranveer Singh never hesitates to shower love on his wife, and we’re absolutely loving their public display of affection!

Deepika’s comment during Ranveer Singh’s live on Instagram Last month, as Ranveer Singh went live on Instagram and interacted with his fans, Deepika dropped a mushy comment that had DeepVeer fans going gaga over them. Ranveer and Deepika are known for their fun, playful banter on social media, and during the Instagram live session, Deepika dropped a flirty comment that read, “Working up an appetite I see… (googly eyes emoji)”.

When Ranveer Singh called Deepika Padukone a ‘certified hawty’ Last year, Deepika Padukone posted two pictures of herself- the first one showed her with a black cap on, while the next one featured the actress without a cap. She asked her followers which look they prefer. "Cap...Or no cap," she captioned the post. Thousands of fans quickly dropped lovely comments, showering their love on both of her looks. However, it was her hubby Ranveer Singh’s comment that stood out the most. He wrote, “Shawty is a Certified Hawty No Capppp.” Aren’t they just aww-dorable?

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s playful banter In 2019, Ranveer Singh shared a bare-chest picture on his Instagram account, and it showed him dressed in a black pantsuit with a printed shirt and a black hat. The picture garnered a lot of attention, however, it was Deepika’s comment on Ranveer’s post that stole the show! We all know that Deepika and Ranveer have a great sense of humour, and are also often seen pulling each other’s legs. Trolling him for the picture, Deepika jokingly commented, “Shouldn't you have asked me before emptying my bottle of bronzer on your chest!" Hilarious!

Deepika Padukone’s question during Ranveer’s AMA session Ranveer once hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, during which fans dropped several questions for the actor. Deepika also participated and dropped a question for Ranveer that read, “When are you coming home?” Ranveer quickly replied to his wife’s question and wrote, “Khana Garam Kar Lo Baby, Main Abhi Buss Ponch Hi Rha Hoon.” All we can say is, that Ranveer and Deepika are major couple goals. Here’s wishing the two of them a happy wedding anniversary!

ALSO READ: Fashion Face-off: Vijay Deverakonda or Ranveer Singh, Who styled a lilac retro suit look better?