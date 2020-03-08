Happy Women's Day: Ananya Panday shares cute throwback pics of all the women in her life on this special day

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Ananya Panday has shared a series of adorable and cute throwback pictures with all the special women in her life.

After an amazing 2019, Ananya Panday started off the year 2020 on a high note. The actress was the talk of the town when she won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actor (Female) for Student Of The Year 2 as well as Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actress, who started shooting for Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter has already grabbed her next film with south star Vijay Deverakonda. Ananya is currently busy shooting for this film which is reportedly titled as Fighter.

Ananya, who is quite active on social media, on the occasion of International Women's Day has shared a series of adorable throwback pictures with all the special women in her life. In the throwback pic, we can see little Ananya with her mom, her little sister Rysa and also little and Shanaya Kapoor. In one pic, we can also see 's wife who is posing with Ananya. Ananya looks cute as a button in all the pis and is already winning hearts on the internet. Sharing the pics, Ananya wrote, "Here's to the women in my life whose presence is a constant reminder to be courageous, kind and humble #HappyWomensDay to all the beautiful women."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be seen with Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. The film is a thriller and for the same, Panday and Khatter have performed their own stunts. Directed by Mabool Khan, Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and is slated to hit the screens on June 12, 2020. Apart from this, Ananya will be seen with Vijay Deverakonda’s in his Bollywood debut film and will also be a part of Shakun Batra’s next starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

