Happy Women's Day: Anushka Sharma gives a 'shoutout to the women who fix another woman's crown'

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Anushka Sharma has given a shoutout to all the women through an inspirational post.

, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero also starring and has been missing from the big screen since then. Though the diva has been away from the big screen, she has been winning the hearts of her fans through her social media posts. Recently, the diva stunned in gorgeous photos in a white shimmery dress which left everyone in awe of her style. Her latest monochrome pictures have been winning hearts on the internet.

As we know, Anushka loves to impress her fans with some stunning thoughts as well. On the occasion of International Women's Day, Anushka has given a shoutout to all the women through her post. Wishing everyone, Happy Women's Day, Anushka shared a picture that reads, "Shoutout to the women who fix another woman's crown without telling the world it was crooked." While all the celebrities are sharing their or their mother's pictures on this special day, Anushka has shared an inspirational message for her fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, recently, Anushka shot for a special song for Angrezi Medium that also starred Katrina Kaif, , Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Radhika Madan. Post that, reportedly, Anushka’s next is a biopic on the life of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. However, the official announcement hasn’t been made yet by the star. Recently, Anushka had been grabbing headlines with some stunning vacation pictures of the diva with her hubby and cricketer Virat Kohli. From their grocery shopping to their stunning selfies, the internet has been going gaga over this couple.

