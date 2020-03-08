Happy Women's Day: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on his bond with his mother: She is my best friend

On this Women's Day, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla opened up about his bond with his mother. Here's what he said.

A man may be toughie in front of everyone, but when it comes to his mother, he turns into the most gentle person on earth. And such is the story of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. The actor, who is considered to be an angry young man, is a soft-hearted person for his dear mommy, a glimpse of which we saw on 's show also. Sidharth shares an amazing bond with his mum, and we've all witnessed it in and after the show.

On International Women's Day, Sidharth opened up about the special chemistry that he has with his mommy dearest. From his childhood to teenage to adulthood, Sidharth's mother has stood by him in all circumstances. While she applauded him for his wins, she scolded him for his wrong. Being the youngest among three siblings, Sidharth has been the closest to his mom and has been pampered like no other. Sidharth is a complete momma's boy and revealed that when he was a toddler he would start shedding tears if his mother wasn't next to him even for some mili-seconds.

Calling his mother his best friend, Sidharth shared that after his father's unfortunate demise 15 years ago, the lady stood like a rock for her family. She never showed any signs of vulnerability and became an umbrella for everyone. He also revealed that his mother is the driving force in his life, who guided him to find his passion for acting and modeling. Sidharth said, 'I am 39 years old now, but being away from her was the toughest part of my BB 13 journey. She’s my anchor & never fails to give me her daily dose of advice.'

Here's all Sidharth has to say about his equation with his mother:

