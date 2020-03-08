Happy Women's Day: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on his bond with his mother: She is my best friend
A man may be toughie in front of everyone, but when it comes to his mother, he turns into the most gentle person on earth. And such is the story of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. The actor, who is considered to be an angry young man, is a soft-hearted person for his dear mommy, a glimpse of which we saw on Salman Khan's show also. Sidharth shares an amazing bond with his mum, and we've all witnessed it in and after the show.
On International Women's Day, Sidharth opened up about the special chemistry that he has with his mommy dearest. From his childhood to teenage to adulthood, Sidharth's mother has stood by him in all circumstances. While she applauded him for his wins, she scolded him for his wrong. Being the youngest among three siblings, Sidharth has been the closest to his mom and has been pampered like no other. Sidharth is a complete momma's boy and revealed that when he was a toddler he would start shedding tears if his mother wasn't next to him even for some mili-seconds.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has an UNUSUAL reaction to a man asking him to root for SidNaaz; WATCH
Calling his mother his best friend, Sidharth shared that after his father's unfortunate demise 15 years ago, the lady stood like a rock for her family. She never showed any signs of vulnerability and became an umbrella for everyone. He also revealed that his mother is the driving force in his life, who guided him to find his passion for acting and modeling. Sidharth said, 'I am 39 years old now, but being away from her was the toughest part of my BB 13 journey. She’s my anchor & never fails to give me her daily dose of advice.'
Here's all Sidharth has to say about his equation with his mother:
“People know me as a man with a rough exterior. But I’ll always melt for my mom. Right from the time I was born, she’s been the most important person in my life. I was the youngest of 3 kids & too small to play with my sisters, so I was always around mom. Back when I was a toddler, I’d cry if I had to go a second without her–so even while making rotis, she’d hold me in one hand & the roller in another! As I grew older, she became my best friend! Every time I came back home after playing, we’d talk about everything under the sun–while other kids were hiding things from their parents, I wanted to tell her all about my life! She’s taught me so much too–I was a naughty kid who’d get away with trouble. But when mom told me to always be honest, I immediately owned up to my mistakes. When dad passed away 15 years ago, it felt like the umbrella over us had been taken away. But my mom was our rock–she never showed any signs of vulnerability. Despite our poor finances, she ran the house, looked after 3 kids & fulfilled all our demands! I know now that she must’ve had to sacrifice so much to give us what we wanted. She even played a pivotal role in helping me find my passion. I used to act like the ‘cool guy’–so to ‘teach me a lesson’, she sent me for a modeling contest thinking I’d be put in my place! Funnily enough, I actually won! So, even on a subconscious level, she’s been a guiding force in my life. Recently, I was on Big Boss & for the first time, I didn’t speak to her for months. I know it doesn’t sound too cool to say it at 39–but being away from her was the toughest part of the show. So, when I received a letter from her on set, I sat & read it in her voice–it felt like she was right next to me & that letter was a piece of her. Every time she tells me she’s proud of me, I feel like the happiest man on earth, because I was able to put a smile on her face; a woman who means everything to me. Even today, she’s my anchor & never fails to give me her daily dose of advice–when I finally saw her on set after 3 long months, the first thing she told me was to stop wearing shorts all the time & to put on a pair of jeans!” #HappyWomensDay
Add new comment