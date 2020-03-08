Happy Women's Day: Hrithik Roshan shares a special post lauding women; Says 'They make me work harder'

Hrithik Roshan has recently shared a post on International Women's Day 2020 which is sure to inspire everyone. Read on to know what he has shared in his post.

is undoubtedly one of the most adorable and beloved actors of the Bollywood film industry. The superstar has been ruling the hearts of the fans for more than a decade and continues to do so even now. Hrithik had a stellar 2019 and he gave two hit movies namely Super 30 and War. The Kaabil actor is frequently active on social media and often keeps on sharing bits and pieces related to his personal and professional life.

As we speak of this, Hrithik Roshan has shared a beautiful post on the special occasion of International Women’s Day which is sure to inspire every woman in the country. The Krrish actor has shared a picture with a group of ladies and adds a wonderful caption that reads, “I really don’t think any of my days would work without the work of this team! Gratitude cause they make me work harder.” Hrithik looks dapper as usual in a black t-shirt and also sports a matching cap.

Check out Hrithik Roshan’s post below:

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan has not announced his new project yet. A few days back, there were reports about the actor being on talks for the remake of Satte Pe Satta which he reportedly refused to be a part of. There have also been reports that the superstar will be venturing into Hollywood soon much to the excitement of the fans. However, further reports are awaited about the same.

