Happy Women's Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan calls sister Karisma & mom Babita 'wonder women'; See PHOTO

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a special post on the occasion of International Women's Day in which she has tagged sister Karisma and mom Babita as 'wonder women.' Check out the post shared by her.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally joined the Instagram family a few days back much to the excitement of her fans. And the best part is that her fan following has increased manifold within a short period. The actress has also posted a few pictures on her Instagram handle thereby sending everyone into a frenzy. Today again, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Veere Di Wedding actress has shared another picture on social media which is all things adorable.

Kareena is seen posing with mom Babita and sister Karisma in the picture. The actress also tags them as ‘wonder women’ in her caption and we agree with her about this. The three beautiful women undoubtedly look stunning in the picture. Kareena is seen wearing a white high neck top and opts for a highlighted makeup look. On the other hand, Karisma looks pretty in a multicolored spaghetti dress. Their mom Babita looks no less in a black outfit.

On the professional front, Kareena will be next seen in Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. It has been directed by Homi Adajania and is scheduled to be released on March 13, 2020. She will be collaborating with again in Laal Singh Chaddha. They were roped in together in the 2009 movie 3 Idiots. Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, has made a comeback on the silver screen with a new web series.

