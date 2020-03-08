Happy Women's Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an adorable monochrome pic of her mother Babita with Taimur

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared an adorable candid monochromic picture of her mother Babita with her munchkin Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been grabbing headlines since she made her debut on Instagram. In just a day, Kareena has managed to become an Instagram sensation and has garnered over a million followers in a very little time. It does not come as a surprise as Kareena has a huge fan following and there were several fan accounts being run by her name. Not only her fans but even Bollywood celebrities have welcomed Bebo on social media. While her first post was of a cat, her second one was of the little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan and the third of her hubby and actor .

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Bebo has shared an adorable monochromic picture of her mother Babita with her munchkin Taimur. In the picture shared, we can see Babita and Taimur are sitting on a sofa and are look engrossed in a conversation. Looks like Babita ji is shocked at something or just acting by covering her mouth while looking at Taimur. Sharing the candid pic, Bebo wrote, "Boss. Mother. Woman. Legend. 08.03.2020" Within no time, Bebo's post was showered with hearts and fans have even commented praising the picture.

Looks like, Kareena is in love with a monochrome filter as all her posts are black and white so far. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan. She will be playing the role of a cop. The movie will hit the screens on 13th March 2020. Besides this, Bebo will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with .

