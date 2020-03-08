Happy Women's Day: Kirti Kulhari says 'Feminism was never meant to position women above the men'

On the occasion of Women's Day, actress Kirti Kulhari has shared her opinion on this special day and said that yet again we welcome 8th March with pomp and glory to celebrate International Women's Day.

I don't believe in a single day for celebration, it's our day, every day

Yet again we welcome 8th March with pomp and glory to celebrate International Women's Day. I am not against celebrating women's day but I am also not a big fan of celebrating a particular cause on a particular day in the whole year, I wish we could celebrate being women every single day.

Women's Day also triggers a notion amongst many people that the flag bearers of feminism have marched again to establish their superiority. No!! Feminism was never meant to position women above the men, it simply means we want to be treated equally.

We are intrinsically a codependent society where we need to support each other and help each other grow without having to debate over who is superior.

I do realize that sometimes it feels that women are overdoing it, but if you really think about it and go deeper into where we come from, our society has been subjected to patriarchy for years and considering everything women, in general, have been through for generations, it just seems fair that we are finally waking up and fighting for ourselves.

Equality is a concept that we as a society need to really open ourselves to and I think it's a matter of not which sex, which gender but it's equality in its essence that needs to be introduced in our lives.

A lot can be achieved by just raising a child with an awareness of what equality is. Nobody needs to be taught how to respect a woman or a man or child or an older person, If they are basically just

brought up in an environment where everyone perceives each other as another human and then behaves.

This Women’s Day my message to everyone is that of 'equality'. Let's contemplate what it means to us individually and collectively.

Happy Women's Day!

-Kirti Kulhari

About the author:

Starting her career with Khichdi: The Movie and an off-beat but much-appraised film like Shaitaan, Kirti Kulhari just took her prowess higher with every role she played. In the film Pink, the actor stood out with her powerful performance alongside stalwarts like the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. From then on, she starred in films like Indu Sarkar and Blackmail. In 2019, the actor was seen in superhit films like URI: The Surgical Strike and Mission Mangal. Kirti has also taken over the digital space as well with shows like Four More Shots Please! And Bard Of Blood. Currently, Kirti will be seen in the second season of the web series Four More Shots Please! and films like the Hindi remake of Ribhu Dasgupta’s The Girl On The Train where she is playing a police officer and a movie called Bataasha where she will essay the role of a musician.

