Happy Women's Day: Shraddha Kapoor shares a hilarious video with her squad to wish her fans; Watch

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Shraddha Kapoor has shared a hilarious video with her squad that will bring a smile on your face.

is one happy girl and her photos and videos prove that. The actress had created a buzz with her looks during the promotions of recently released film Baaghi 3. Not only her looks but her fun banter with the paps also left her fans amused. From making the paparazzi run behind her to having a sweet conversation in Marathi with them, the actress left everyone in awe of her. Her chirpy and bubbly nature is loved and adored by one and all.

Shraddha Kapoor shares a great bond with her team especially her girl squad. She often posts videos with them and tries and does funny gestures with her squad. On the occasion on International Women's Day, Shraddha has shared a hilarious video with her squad that will bring a smile on your face. In the slow-motion video shared, we can see Shraddha, who is dressed up in a pink coloured mini bodycon dress is entering in the frame with her squad in style with intense background music playing in the background. Later they all flip their hair and turn around and give a pose and then burst out laughing.

Sharing the video Shraddha wrote, "Embrace your inner craziness, care less and ease out the stress! #MySquad. #HappyWomensDay."

Talking about Baaghi 3, also starring Tiger Shroff, the movie happens to be the third installment of the Baaghi franchise and marks Shraddha’s second collaboration with Tiger. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Rajdeep Ahlawat in the lead, the movie hit the screens on March 6, 2020.

