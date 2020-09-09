HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar trends on Twitter as netizens wish the actor on his 53rd birthday

Akshay Kumar turns a year older on 9th September, 2020. Meanwhile, fans from all around the world have already started showering wishes on the actor.

does not need any introduction. The superstar is considered one of the most bankable celebs of the Bollywood film industry who has been ruling hearts for a very long time. The actor who is often termed ‘Khiladi Kumar’ has a huge fan base not only because of his acting prowess but for his physical fitness and good health too. He is considered one of the fittest members of the film fraternity, and we bet there is no doubt about it.

Today marks the 53rd birthday of the multitalented star, and the fans have already begun trending #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar on Twitter. While some of the followers have wished the actor good luck for his upcoming projects, a few others have created images or videos dedicated to him. On the other hand, some of his fan clubs have organized some campaigns that include blood donation camps and food distribution. They have given glimpses of the same on Twitter.

Check out the tweets below:

No value of money can buy the type of inspiration I get from you, you are so amazing and wonderful. You light up my path. Happy birthday idol and inspiration akshaykumar#HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar — Dᴀᴍᴏɴ Sᴀʟᴠᴀᴛᴏʀᴇ #AK53 (Akshay_Brigade) September 8, 2020

Happy Birthday akshaykumar Sir

The original and Offical meme Material for all memers #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/2vIeQNxaiP — ShObi_Arbaaz_Khan (ArbaazShobi) September 8, 2020

Happiest birthday to the #KhiladiKumar of Bollywood, the living legend megastar @akshaykumar

Self made superstar who is rulling whole Bollywood

Man industry #AkkiWood

Most versatile actor and a true indian who is alwyz there for the Nation & Religion#HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar — Akshay Kumar Fan Club Siliguri (AkshaySiliguri) September 8, 2020

Khiladians Pune distributed 200 packets of food to needy people today, around pune on occasion of @akshaykumar sir's Birthday.. Sir Keep inspiring us#HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/J1KOkya21T — Khiladians Pune (Khiladians_Pune) September 8, 2020

Blood Donation Camp on the occasion of Akshay Kumar sir's birthday. It will cost you Nothing but it will save someone's life.. Join us & Be a Life Saver #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/iRGbxD1szq — KHILADI GROUP (KhiladiGroup1) September 8, 2020

Happy birthday to my idol, my evergreen hero, my inspiration akshaykumar sir

You are a true actor not just from your work and performance, but from your ethics. May you live a long and happy life #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumarpic.twitter.com/UdpOBSDTOV — Sandeep Pathak (PathakAKWarrior) September 8, 2020

H A P P Y _ B I R T H D A Y _ B O S S

akshaykumar SIR#HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/mNiJ89012q — Amit Vanda [ #Sidheart ] (VandaAmit) September 8, 2020

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is going to witness a busy year ahead as he has a whole lot of projects lined up. The superstar has recently jetted off to Scotland for completing the shoot for his upcoming movie Bell Bottom. It also features and Lara Dutta in the lead roles. Apart from that, he is awaiting the release of his much-anticipated action-drama Sooryavanshi that also features . If you think that the list ends here then you are wrong! Laxmmi Bomb, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, and Raksha Bandhan are some of Akshay’s upcoming projects.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Laxmmi Bomb to Bell Bottom, his film lineups promise ‘paisa vasool’ entertainment

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×