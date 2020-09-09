  1. Home
  2. entertainment

#HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar trends on Twitter as netizens wish the actor on his 53rd birthday

Akshay Kumar turns a year older on 9th September, 2020. Meanwhile, fans from all around the world have already started showering wishes on the actor.
9356 reads Mumbai
#HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar trends on Twitter as netizens wish the actor on his 53rd birthday#HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar trends on Twitter as netizens wish the actor on his 53rd birthday
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Akshay Kumar does not need any introduction. The superstar is considered one of the most bankable celebs of the Bollywood film industry who has been ruling hearts for a very long time. The actor who is often termed ‘Khiladi Kumar’ has a huge fan base not only because of his acting prowess but for his physical fitness and good health too. He is considered one of the fittest members of the film fraternity, and we bet there is no doubt about it.

Today marks the 53rd birthday of the multitalented star, and the fans have already begun trending #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar on Twitter.  While some of the followers have wished the actor good luck for his upcoming projects, a few others have created images or videos dedicated to him. On the other hand, some of his fan clubs have organized some campaigns that include blood donation camps and food distribution. They have given glimpses of the same on Twitter.

Check out the tweets below:

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is going to witness a busy year ahead as he has a whole lot of projects lined up. The superstar has recently jetted off to Scotland for completing the shoot for his upcoming movie Bell Bottom. It also features Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in the lead roles. Apart from that, he is awaiting the release of his much-anticipated action-drama Sooryavanshi that also features Katrina Kaif. If you think that the list ends here then you are wrong! Laxmmi Bomb, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, and Raksha Bandhan are some of Akshay’s upcoming projects.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Laxmmi Bomb to Bell Bottom, his film lineups promise ‘paisa vasool’ entertainment

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement