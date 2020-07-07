  1. Home
#HappyBirthdayDhoni trends on Twitter as fans wish MS Dhoni on his 39th birthday

MS Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday on 7th July, 2020 and fans have been already showering wishes on him. Moreover, #HappyBirthdayDhoni is already trending on Twitter.
Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns a year older on July 7, 2020, and, as expected, fans, well-wishers, and other loved ones of the star player have already showered him with wishes on social media. MS Dhoni aka Mahi as he is fondly known was born in 1981. He has a long international career amid which he has broken numerous records too. The Indian skipper is known for his batting and wicket-keeping skills and most importantly, for being a great leader.

As of now, #HappyBirthdayDhoni is already trending on Twitter as numerous fans have wished the cricketer on his 39th birthday. A major portion of Twitterverse has mentioned the records Dhoni has made in his entire career span including the 2011 World Cup. On the other hand, a few others went on to call him the ‘coolest’ captain ever. Many of them have also sent their birthday wishes to the former captain of the Indian cricket team by sharing some memorable pictures from the past.

Check out some of the tweets below:

MS Dhoni who hails from Ranchi serves as an inspiration for many youngsters out there who dream of making it big in the world of cricket. His achievements are shown very well in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which late Sushant Singh Rajput played the titular role. On the personal front, the Indian skipper is married to Sakshi Dhoni and the two of them are now the doting parents of the little munchkin Ziva.  

