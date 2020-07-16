HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif trends on Twitter as Katrina Kaif is showered with wishes by her fans

As Katrina Kaif turns a year older, fans of the actress have begun trending #HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif on Twitter. Check out some of their tweets.

The stunning diva turns a year older on 16th July and wishes have been already showered on the actress from all over the country. She has been winning the hearts of the audience from the very time when she set her foot in Bollywood. Apart from her acting skills, Kat, as she is fondly called by her fans is also known for her impeccable style sense, amazing dancing skills, and utter beauty. A true epitome for perfection, right?

So now, Katrina’s fans have done something special for her on the special occasion. The trend #HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif is currently buzzing on Twitter as numerous users have wished the Sooryavanshi actress on her birthday. “I have never seen any angle, but I am sure they are not as much as prettier than you. You’re a truly deserving the entitlement of endless beauty,” writes a fan while another one adds a quote said by Katrina herself that reads, “I am not working to earn a living, but I am living movies. I am finding me enjoying the process. Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif.”

I have never seen any angle, but I am sure they are not as much as prettier than you. You’re a truly deserving the entitlement of endless beauty........#HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif #Barbie pic.twitter.com/CJnhoefSLu — It's_Purvi (ItPurvi) July 15, 2020

"I am not working to earn a living, but I am living movies. I am finding me enjoying the process."

Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif #HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/pLsQXOyBa1 — (Worships_Shahid) July 15, 2020

Wish a very Happy Birthday to the most gorgeous, the most beautiful actress The love of my life ..

KATRINA KAIF !! #KatrinaKaif #HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/7owqE4OJFI — (i_usama97) July 15, 2020

Happy 37th birthday to my dear Katrina Kaif lots of happiness and healthy live long and happy life my dear katrinakaif ... Kat#KatrinaKaif#HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif https://t.co/qx30qzNHXN — Udhayanidhi Starc (AUStarc64) July 15, 2020

If there is something called heavely beauty : #HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif

Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif pic.twitter.com/knbVbJU1Tu — (Worships_Shahid) July 15, 2020

To the one who is a simple yet a charming girl! The one who let her work speak for her and inspires many! #HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif SimranVyas8 only for you my twin pic.twitter.com/hDknzqWTym — Harmeen (Harmeen1888) July 15, 2020

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the movie Bharat in which she was paired up opposite . She is currently gearing up for her next movie titled Sooryavanshi co-starring that has been helmed by Rohit Shetty. Right now, the gorgeous diva is enjoying her quarantine break with sister Isabelle and others.

