#HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif trends on Twitter as Katrina Kaif is showered with wishes by her fans

As Katrina Kaif turns a year older, fans of the actress have begun trending #HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif on Twitter. Check out some of their tweets.
The stunning diva Katrina Kaif turns a year older on 16th July and wishes have been already showered on the actress from all over the country. She has been winning the hearts of the audience from the very time when she set her foot in Bollywood. Apart from her acting skills, Kat, as she is fondly called by her fans is also known for her impeccable style sense, amazing dancing skills, and utter beauty. A true epitome for perfection, right?

So now, Katrina’s fans have done something special for her on the special occasion. The trend #HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif is currently buzzing on Twitter as numerous users have wished the Sooryavanshi actress on her birthday. “I have never seen any angle, but I am sure they are not as much as prettier than you. You’re a truly deserving the entitlement of endless beauty,” writes a fan while another one adds a quote said by Katrina herself that reads, “I am not working to earn a living, but I am living movies. I am finding me enjoying the process. Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif.”

Check out the tweets below:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the movie Bharat in which she was paired up opposite Salman Khan. She is currently gearing up for her next movie titled Sooryavanshi co-starring Akshay Kumar that has been helmed by Rohit Shetty. Right now, the gorgeous diva is enjoying her quarantine break with sister Isabelle and others.

