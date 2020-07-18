  1. Home
#HappyBirthdayPriyanka trends on Twitter as fans of Priyanka Chopra Jonas shower her with wishes

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates her 38th birthday today and fans have already begun trending #HappyBirthdayPriyanka on Twitter. Check out the tweets.
3692 reads Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra definitely does not need any introduction. The former Miss World and B-town’s most gorgeous diva is now considered a global icon too and has proved her mettle in acting not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. The stunning actress is known not only for proving her acting prowess in movies but also because of her impeccable fashion sense. We cannot help but mention her stylish and grand appearances at mega-events like Cannes and the Met Gala.

Today, as the Quantico actress turns a year older, fans have been already flooding social media with birthday wishes for her. Moreover, #HappyBirthdayPriyanka is currently trending on Twitter too. “Happy birthday to Padma Shri and three time national award winner actress and producer,” writes one user while another one writes, “Happy Birthday Priyanka, Thank you for being so ambitious, fierce, loving and most importantly kind. You’ve inspired millions like me to be the same. Wishing you happiness & peace of mind. Hope you soar greater heights this year & make us prouder. Love you.” Most of the fans have shared some stunning pictures of the actress too along with their birthday wishes.

Meanwhile, check out some of the tweets below:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoys a huge fan following all over the world. The stunning diva is currently under home quarantine with husband Nick Jonas and the rest of the family members in the US. Well, we can’t wait to catch a glimpse of her quarantine birthday celebration! On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the Bollywood movie titled The Sky is Pink. She has two interesting projects lined up namely Matrix 4 and We Can Be Heroes.

