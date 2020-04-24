HappyBirthdaySachin trends on Twitter as fans wish the God of cricket on his 47th birthday

Fans and well-wishers have started trending #HappyBirthdaySachin on Twitter as the legendary cricketer turns a year older today. Check out the tweets.

The God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar turns a day older today and on this occasion, his fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with their birthday wishes for him. Call him Master Blaster or call him Little Master, the contribution that he has made in the world of cricket will be remembered for generations. The legendary cricketer has made multiple records over his career span that includes 100 international centuries and playing a total number of 200 test matches.

Right now, the cricketer’s ardent fans have started trending #HappyBirthdaySachin to mark his special day. Fans have been sharing some of the historic moments of Sachin in the form of throwback pictures and videos which are unmissable. Many of them have also mentioned the records that he has made and the achievements for what he is known all around the world. One of the fans has shared a throwback video in which Sachin is seen playing cricket with some of his fans. Another fan has shared the records of the cricketer’s achievements in his career span.

Check out the tweets below:

Feel the difference!

There was a reason why people used to switch of their TVs once he gets out

ONE MAN ARMY sachin_rt _/\_ #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/JcHj6ejoUL — R A T N I H (LoyalSachinFan) April 23, 2020

In 2010, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was One of the world's 100 most influential people in "The 2010 TIME 100" poll by Time magazine.#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/qziPNneIZJ — D (SachinsWarrior) April 23, 2020

A True Cricketer in Master Blaster will Never Die !#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/3QYYXR7uvl — (SachinsWarrior) April 23, 2020

One Man

24 Yrs

664 Matches

782 Inngs

34357 Runs

48.52 Avg

248* HS

164 50s

28 90s

100 100s

25 150s

6 200s

76 M.O.M

20 M.O.S

4076 4s

264 6s

201 wickets

2 5wk Haul

4 5wk Haul

5/32 Best

107 maidens

256 catches

Billion Memories

Sachin Tendulkar#HappyBirthdaySachin sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/FO9enarrVf — Vaishali #StayHomeSaveLives (vaishali_45) April 23, 2020

The happiness I get when I watch you bat can not be achieved from anything else. On this special day of yours I wish you happiness and prosperity.#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/2nDuDO4Tkl — Priya (Priya_srt10) April 23, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar was born on April 24, 1973, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The legendary Indian cricketer made his test debut against Pakistan in 1989 at a mere age of sixteen years and the rest is history! He has been conferred with multiple awards for his contribution towards the world of cricket that includes the Arjuna Award (1994) and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award (1997). He is also a recipient of the prestigious Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri awards.

(ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are 5 interesting facts about the God of cricket; Read on)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×