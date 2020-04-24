X
#HappyBirthdaySachin trends on Twitter as fans wish the God of cricket on his 47th birthday

Fans and well-wishers have started trending #HappyBirthdaySachin on Twitter as the legendary cricketer turns a year older today. Check out the tweets.
6588 reads Mumbai Updated: April 24, 2020 12:04 am
The God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar turns a day older today and on this occasion, his fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with their birthday wishes for him. Call him Master Blaster or call him Little Master, the contribution that he has made in the world of cricket will be remembered for generations. The legendary cricketer has made multiple records over his career span that includes 100 international centuries and playing a total number of 200 test matches.

Right now, the cricketer’s ardent fans have started trending #HappyBirthdaySachin to mark his special day. Fans have been sharing some of the historic moments of Sachin in the form of throwback pictures and videos which are unmissable. Many of them have also mentioned the records that he has made and the achievements for what he is known all around the world. One of the fans has shared a throwback video in which Sachin is seen playing cricket with some of his fans. Another fan has shared the records of the cricketer’s achievements in his career span.

Check out the tweets below:

Sachin Tendulkar was born on April 24, 1973, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The legendary Indian cricketer made his test debut against Pakistan in 1989 at a mere age of sixteen years and the rest is history! He has been conferred with multiple awards for his contribution towards the world of cricket that includes the Arjuna Award (1994) and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award (1997). He is also a recipient of the prestigious Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri awards.

