HappyBirthdaySRK trends on Twitter as fans shower wishes on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 55th birthday on November 2, 2020. Millions of fans have wished the superstar on his special day.

is someone who does not need any introduction. His name and fame say it all and there is no denying this fact. The superstar has ruled millions of hearts for a long time and continues doing so even now. And of course, King Khan’s fan following is not limited only to India but also abroad. Today marks the 55th birthday of the Happy New Year star and fans have already begun showering wishes for him on social media.

Yes, you heard it right. The hashtag #HappyBirthdaySRK has become one of the topmost trends within a short span of time as fans flooded Twitter with wishes for the Baadshah of Bollywood. While a few of them shared pictures and posters of Shah Rukh Khan, a few others reflected back upon his journey in Hindi Cinema and called him an inspiration. Many of the SRK fan clubs around the country have already begun celebrations and shared sneak peeks on social media.

Check out some of the tweets below:

King Khan's Birthday Celebration around the world. #HappyBirthdaySRK https://t.co/OIo3OCstdr — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (SRKUniverse) November 1, 2020

Wishing our idol, our superstar, our universe, iamsrk, a very happy birthday! Thank you for bringing us all together. Thank you for bringing us smiles. Thank you for inspiring us. We wish you all the happiness and more like you spread! We love you the mostt!!#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/b54sGWRgO3 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (SRKUniverse) November 1, 2020

Definitely we'll gonna miss the king waving to fans straight from mannat tomorrow but sea of love is always with you SRK. Wish you a very happy birthday#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/c68HPYvh2a — Javed (JoySRKian_2) November 1, 2020

THERE COULD NEVER BE ANOTHER SHAH RUKH KHAN !#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/ikRVJWjstL — YODDHA (AmanSRKFan_) November 1, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan began his journey in Bollywood in 1992 with the movie Deewana and that was just the beginning. Apart from acting, King Khan has also ventured into production and excelled in the same. He last featured in the movie Zero in 2018 that also featured and in the lead roles. The superstar is said to have given a nod for his next project that is reportedly titled Pathan. It also features who had earlier worked with the superstar in other movies.

