  1. Home
  2. entertainment

#HappyBirthdaySRK trends on Twitter as fans shower wishes on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 55th birthday on November 2, 2020. Millions of fans have wished the superstar on his special day.
11325 reads Mumbai
#HappyBirthdaySRK trends on Twitter as fans shower wishes on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday#HappyBirthdaySRK trends on Twitter as fans shower wishes on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shah Rukh Khan is someone who does not need any introduction. His name and fame say it all and there is no denying this fact. The superstar has ruled millions of hearts for a long time and continues doing so even now. And of course, King Khan’s fan following is not limited only to India but also abroad. Today marks the 55th birthday of the Happy New Year star and fans have already begun showering wishes for him on social media.

Yes, you heard it right. The hashtag #HappyBirthdaySRK has become one of the topmost trends within a short span of time as fans flooded Twitter with wishes for the Baadshah of Bollywood. While a few of them shared pictures and posters of Shah Rukh Khan, a few others reflected back upon his journey in Hindi Cinema and called him an inspiration. Many of the SRK fan clubs around the country have already begun celebrations and shared sneak peeks on social media.

Check out some of the tweets below:

Shah Rukh Khan began his journey in Bollywood in 1992 with the movie Deewana and that was just the beginning. Apart from acting, King Khan has also ventured into production and excelled in the same. He last featured in the movie Zero in 2018 that also featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. The superstar is said to have given a nod for his next project that is reportedly titled Pathan. It also features Deepika Padukone who had earlier worked with the superstar in other movies.  

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's fandom plans to go virtual on his birthday as he urged 'Iss baar ka pyaar thoda door se yaar

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Don to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, 5 roles of King Khan that have prequel potential
Shah Rukh Khan's fandom plans to go virtual on his birthday as he urged 'Iss baar ka pyaar thoda door se yaar'
Fatima Sana Shaikh REVEALS she texted Rajkumar Hirani to cast her alongside Shah Rukh Khan in his film
Mohabbatein turns 20: Shah Rukh Khan gives perfect treat to fans as he shares voice message quoting Raj Aryan
Shah Rukh Khan’s reply on being quizzed about his anniversary gift to Gauri proves why he is King of Romance
Shah Rukh Khan's savage reply when asked if he'll ever sell Mannat; Tells fans to not crowd for his birthday

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement