HappyBirthdayVirat trends on Twitter as fans wish the Indian skipper on his 32nd birthday

Virat Kohli celebrates his 32nd birthday on November 5, 2020. He is married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

It’s time for celebration for all the Virat Kohli fans as the Indian skipper celebrates his 32nd birthday on November 5, 2020. Often considered as the poster boy of the Indian cricket team, he enjoys a huge fan following owing to his glorious career, and of course, good looks. The cricketer and the captain of the Indian team has topped the statistics in his field and all his fellow players including the seniors are in complete awe of the energetic guy.

Now, Virat’s fans have already begun trending #HappyBirthdayVirat on Twitter on the occasion of his special day. While some of them reflected back on the milestones achieved by the cricketer over time, a few others shared pictures and videos of him to mark the occasion. On the other hand, a few of them also referred to him as the King of Cricket, Run Machine, and the Chase Master keeping in mind the way he plays on the cricket field.

Check out the tweets below:

Happy Birthday To GOAT

Run Machine

Chase Master

KING OF CRICKETimVkohli #HappyBirthdayVirat #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/3j58JlsHrB — Rohan Sarvakar (RohanSarvakar07) November 4, 2020

Happy birthday Champion, The king of Cricket imVkohli I think no more introduction needed to describe this legend.#HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/DYe6XzEYXJ — Ashraf (saftells) November 4, 2020

May this birthday bring you tons of SIXES and CENTURIES

THALAIVA imVkohli

Lot more to come!

Have a great great year ahead

Keep rock as always! #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/vWgtA9n6i6 — John Thalapathy Blood (Nyctophile) (JohnOTFC) November 4, 2020

As of now, Virat Kohli is busy with IPL 2020 in Dubai. He will probably celebrate his birthday there with his wife . Well, another good news for all the fans of Virushka is that the couple is going to embrace parenthood soon. They announced the same sometime back thereby sending everyone into a frenzy. Virat and Anushka tied the knot in 2017 and have been inseparable since then. Their sweet gestures for one another amidst the cricket matches often grab everyone’s attention.

We send our heartfelt wishes to Virat Kohli on his birthday.

