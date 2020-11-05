#HappyBirthdayVirat trends on Twitter as fans wish the Indian skipper on his 32nd birthday
It’s time for celebration for all the Virat Kohli fans as the Indian skipper celebrates his 32nd birthday on November 5, 2020. Often considered as the poster boy of the Indian cricket team, he enjoys a huge fan following owing to his glorious career, and of course, good looks. The cricketer and the captain of the Indian team has topped the statistics in his field and all his fellow players including the seniors are in complete awe of the energetic guy.
Now, Virat’s fans have already begun trending #HappyBirthdayVirat on Twitter on the occasion of his special day. While some of them reflected back on the milestones achieved by the cricketer over time, a few others shared pictures and videos of him to mark the occasion. On the other hand, a few of them also referred to him as the King of Cricket, Run Machine, and the Chase Master keeping in mind the way he plays on the cricket field.
Check out the tweets below:
Happy Birthday To
GOAT
Run Machine
Chase Master
KING OF CRICKETimVkohli #HappyBirthdayVirat #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/3j58JlsHrB
— Rohan Sarvakar (RohanSarvakar07) November 4, 2020
#HappyBirthdayVirat imVkohli pic.twitter.com/qGKAECrla3
— Pankaj Tiwari (Pankajtiwari009) November 4, 2020
Happy birthday Champion, The king of Cricket imVkohli
I think no more introduction needed to describe this legend.#HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/DYe6XzEYXJ
— Ashraf (saftells) November 4, 2020
Happy Birthday king
Run Machine...
Agressive king ...imVkohli#HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/tv4q7cFQnd
— Saipriya Mandadapu (PriyaTarakian99) November 4, 2020
May this birthday bring you tons of SIXES and CENTURIES
THALAIVA imVkohli
Lot more to come!
Have a great great year ahead
Keep rock as always! #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/vWgtA9n6i6
— John Thalapathy Blood (Nyctophile) (JohnOTFC) November 4, 2020
He changed afterwards?looks sbseeeeeeeeeeee sohnaaa#HappyBirthdayVirat https://t.co/uCBCpf6k9p
— Asmi (asmimanhas) November 4, 2020
#HappyBirthdayVirat https://t.co/tXVtKpMeMm
— Afkar (Afkar18__) November 4, 2020
Choooo chweet imVkohli
#HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/OFWMoH270I
— Saipriya Mandadapu (PriyaTarakian99) November 4, 2020
HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING imVkohli #HBDViratKohli #ViratKohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli #HappyBirthdayVirat #ViratBirthday #ถามตรงๆกับจอมขวัญ #ترامب_بايدن #Elections2020 #tite #イドリーチ誕生祭2020 #Trump #Biden pic.twitter.com/2JYVv7XyOB
— (jatin_aastha) November 4, 2020
As of now, Virat Kohli is busy with IPL 2020 in Dubai. He will probably celebrate his birthday there with his wife Anushka Sharma. Well, another good news for all the fans of Virushka is that the couple is going to embrace parenthood soon. They announced the same sometime back thereby sending everyone into a frenzy. Virat and Anushka tied the knot in 2017 and have been inseparable since then. Their sweet gestures for one another amidst the cricket matches often grab everyone’s attention.
We send our heartfelt wishes to Virat Kohli on his birthday.
Also Read: Virat Kohli's viral video of asking Anushka Sharma from the ground if she has eaten is too cute to miss