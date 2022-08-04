Har Ghar Tiranga: Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar & others feature in Independence Day anthem

Independence Day is around the corner and like every year, the preparations to celebrate this day has already begun. Our Bollywood celebrities too are gearing up to celebrate this day and rejoice our independence. Today, taking to his Twitter handle Amitabh Bachchan shared a video song titled ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ which is an anthem featuring many big names from the entertainment and sports industry namely Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Tiger Shroff and others.

In the video, we can see people across the globe bringing the Indian flag home and hoisting it with all pride in their own homes. The video features Anushka Sharma, Anupam Kher, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Jackie Shroff, Neeraj Chopra, MC Mary Kom, Sonu Nigam, Asha Bhosale amongst many others. Sharing this video, Big B wrote, “Tiranga my pride ..Tiranga my soul ..Tiranga my identity ..Tiranga my all ..An honour and a privilege to have sung a few words for it .. JAI HIND Fly it on all my homes .. Right now because of monsoon shed it cannot be seen #TirangaAnthem #HarGharTiranga.”

Check out the video here:

For the unversed, Har Ghar Tiranga is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

